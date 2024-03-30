Hepatitis E cases in Finland linked to positive meat products

It has recently been discovered that domestic meat products were behind the majority of hepatitis E cases in Finland at the start of 2024.

Hepatitis E was previously detected in sausages from a Finnish manufacturer, with those strains being similar to patients affected by the hepatitis E outbreak early this year.

The Finnish Food Authority (Ruokavirasto) and the National Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) found the strain when comparing viruses.

The outbreak, which took place between January and March 2024, saw more than 120 people all across Finland falling ill with the virus.

Out of the 120 affected, at least 42 people needed hospital treatment. Sadly, one person infected passed away; however, it is unclear what role hepatitis E played in their death.