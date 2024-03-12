Eurovision 2024: Iceland to compete in Song Contest with Hera Björk Þórhallsdóttir

Iceland is set to compete in the 2024 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest with Hera Björk Þórhallsdóttir confirms RÚV, after speculation that the country would withdraw from the contest

Iceland’s participation in the contest was uncertain as a form of protest against the ongoing situation in Israel and Gaza. However, the final decision wasn’t made until the conclusion of their national final and after consultation with the winner.

It was eventually announced that Hera Björk Þórhallsdóttir won the competition with her entry “Scared of Heights”. Þórhallsdóttir explained that she wishes to compete in the final, with RÚV backing her wishes.

The national final caused controversy over voting as a technical problem that affected SMS voting. However, RÚV maintains that this did not affect the final results.

Eurovision 2024 is set to take place on Saturday 11th May in Malmö, Sweden.