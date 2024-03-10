King Harald V of Norway to receive permanent heart pacemaker

Norway’s royal family recently announced that King Harald V will receive a permanent heart pacemaker after his recent infection.

As previously reported, King Harald V was hospitalized with an infection while on vacation in Malaysia. After a stopover in the UAE, the king returned to Norway on a special plane.

His personal physician stated that the king had been fitted with a temporary pacemaker before the flight to ensure the journey was safe.

As his heart rate remains low during his fight against the infection, a permanent pacemaker is therefore needed.

The surgery was stated only to occur once his infection had completely cleared up.