Sweden to officially join NATO on 11th March

It has been officially announced that Sweden will be joining NATO on 11th March, with a ceremony to take place at the organization’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

On 11th March, Sweden’s flag will be displayed at NATO’s headquarters, marking the country as the 32nd member of the Alliance.

The country initially applied to become a NATO member in May 2022, which saw some pushback from Turkey and Hungry, with Hungry approving Sweden’s admission to NATO on 26th February.

This monumental occasion marks the end of 200 years of avoiding military alliances and adopting a neutral stance in times of war. However, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the country sought to join the Alliance.

Sweden’s commitment brings defense and access to the country’s advanced submarines and fighter jets.