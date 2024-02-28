Norway’s King Harald V hospitalized with infection while on vacation

Norway has announced that the country’s King, King Harald V, was hospitalized with an infection while on vacation in Malaysia.

“His Majesty the King has fallen ill during his holiday in Malaysia and is hospitalized there with an infection. The King receives good care from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel,” explained the country’s royal court as part of a statement.

King Harald V was taking a private holiday in Malaysia, where he became ill following his 87th birthday on 21st February.

The news comes less than a month after the King was on “sick leave” between 31st January and 2nd February due to a respiratory infection.

Speaking to Norwegian media, royal officials have commented that Prince Haakon will be carrying out King Harald V’s planned engagements at home.