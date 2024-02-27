Sweden in NATO: Hungarian parliament votes in favor of country joining

Yesterday, Hungarian parliament finally voted in favor of Sweden joining NATO after months of delay.

Hungary’s parliament voted 188 votes in favor and six against Sweden joining the alliance.

Voting was stalled for months in Hungary’s parliament over objections from lawmakers from Hungry’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party.

Sweden’s Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, commented on social media, “Today is a historic day. The parliaments of all NATO member states have now voted in favor of Swedish accession to NATO. Sweden stands ready to shoulder its responsibility for Euro-Atlantic security.”

“Hungary has a vested interest in Europe’s security, and I am sure, that in Sweden we have a strong and reliable ally who will benefit the future of NATO for the better,” also commented Zoltan Kovacs, spokesperson for the Hungarian government.