New ‘green mobility’ and labor agreement signed between Denmark and India

A new initiative by the Danish government has been signed between the country and India as part of a mobility and migration deal to “attract labor and support green strategic partnerships.”

In a statement, Denmark’s Ministry of Immigration and Integration explained that the deal is to “improve mobility for younger Indians who want to come to Denmark to work for short-term arrangements in order to then return to India with improved skills.”

The country’s government has previously stated that it is working on a labor mobility deal with India focused on Denmark’s health sector.

The aim is to attract health professionals from India to work in Denmark’s health service.

“The agreement includes a statement about further investigation of a potential partnership specific in the health area, which will lead to recruitment of personnel in the health sector, which the government already announced in January,” further explains the statement from Denmark’s Ministry of Immigration and Integration.