Canadian Seafood Industry Set for Global Spotlight with Innovative Marketing Campaign

In a significant win, Norwegian-based SDG\TBWA, a subsidiary of Pipar\TBWA in Iceland, triumphed in an international competition to develop a new branding, positioning, and marketing strategy for the Canadian seafood sector. This project, commissioned by the Atlantic Groundfish Council, aims to elevate the profile of seafood companies along the eastern coast of Canada.

Valgeir Magnússon, Chairman of Pipar\TBWA and CEO of SDG\TBWA in Norway expressed his delight at the victory, stating, “This was a highly competitive event that saw participation from several global agencies and marketing firms. The process lasted about six weeks, and it was a great joy when our agency was selected.”

The project represents a collaborative effort between the firm’s offices in Norway and Iceland and TBWA in Copenhagen and emphasises the importance of The Engine Nordic. “We had just completed a joint European campaign for Danish herring, and the timing was perfect to embark on this significant strategic exercise,” Magnússon remarked.

Magnússon highlighted the importance of drawing on previous experiences, such as campaigns for Samherji and marketing Arctic char in the United States, strategic planning for SFS, and work for industry players like Skaginn 3X and Valka. He again mentions The Engine’s expertise as a crucial part of handling such a multifaceted project across numerous markets.

The first outcomes of the new strategy are already visible, with a campaign currently underway in Sweden for a fish species similar to red plaice originating from Canada. “We’ve been working on this for several months now, and we’re excited to showcase the results soon,” Magnússon added, hinting at more developments from this ambitious project.

This marketing initiative will make significant waves in the seafood industry, promising to bring Canadian seafood to new heights globally.

The picture shows: Valgeir Magnússon, Carrita Jonassen, Vetlla Majgren Uthaug and Ida Luise Andersen.