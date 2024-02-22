Iceland to open new National Opera in 2025

Mbl.is has recently reported that a new National Opera will open in 2025 as part of a division of Þjóðleikhúsið, the National Theatre of Iceland.

Iceland’s Minister of Culture and Business Affairs, Lilja Alfreðsdóttir, has drafted a new bill, which will employ 12 solo singers and a choir of 16 part-time employees, as well as other staff. This initiative is expected to cost ISK 800 Million [$5.8 Million, €5.4 Million] annually.

The National Opera includes educational activities, collaboration with music companies, theatre companies, and choirs outside of the capital area, and other grassroots work as part of its responsibilities.

The National Opera is set to stage its shows in Reykjavík’s Harpa, Akureyri’s Hof, and other venues across Iceland.

Last year, the Icelandic Opera, the leading opera company, lost its public funding after the union of opera singers criticized its administration.