Fewer people make up Iceland’s population than previously calculated

Iceland’s government has recently stated that the country’s population is 14,000 fewer people than previously calculated.

This miscalculation comes from people who no longer live in the country but have not de-register from the National Registry are still counted as part of Statistics Iceland’s calculations.

Once Statistics Iceland detected this error, the organization changed the way it calculates the population, basing its analysis on numerous sources rather than solely the National Registry.

This news shows that the country’s economy is higher than previously recorded, as fewer people means a higher GDP.

The country’s GDP is now 11 million ISK per capita, a similar level to that pre-pandemic.