10 Million ISK donated by Faroe Islands to support residents of Iceland’s Grindavík

RÚV has recently reported that the Faroe Islands has donated 10 Million ISK to Grindavík, the town in Iceland greatly affected by the recent string of volcanic eruptions in the country.

The donation of 10 Million ISK has come from a collection effort made up of efforts by the Faroese government and half from donations made by Faroese residents.

According to Iceland Review, the Faroe Islands have a history of helping Iceland in times of need. The Faroese have previously offered support during the 1973 eruption in the Vestmannaeyjar islands, the 1995 avalanches in the towns Súðavík and Flateyri, and providing financial support during the 2008 financial crisis.

Iceland’s government is preparing to present a bill to its supreme national parliament to support the residents of Grindavík.

Iceland’s Prime Minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, commented regarding the preparations, “This is what we’ve been working on the whole week, in dialogue with financial institutions, banks, and pension funds, estimating different proposals.”