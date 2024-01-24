Sweden in NATO: Turkey backs country’s membership 

It was announced yesterday that Turkey has finally given Sweden the go ahead for NATO membership after in a long-delayed vote.



In 2022, Sweden made its first application to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine. However, Turkey withheld its approval due to Sweden’s support for Kurdish separatists.



Ulf Kristersson, Sweden’s Prime Minster explained on social media, “Today we are one step closer to becoming a full member of NATO.”

Now, Hungary is the remaining country to yet not fully back Sweden’s membership, accusing the country of having a hostile attitude.



On the back on the move with Turkey, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has invited Kristersson to talk with, “a more intensive dialogue could contribute to reinforcing trust.”

