Viking Link underwater cable project underway between Denmark and UK

The joint venture between Denmark and the UK is underway for an underwater cable project, called Viking Link. The project will be able to transport enough electricity to power up to 2.5 million UK homes.



The Viking Link cable runs from the west coast of Denmark’s Jutland to the UK’s Lincolnshire. The project first started in 2019, with Siemens installing the line.



It’s predicted that the cable should be fully-functional by 2030 and avoid roughly 00 million tons of carbon emissions in the UK, helping to the fix the climate crisis.



It was expected that the project will save around 600,000 tons of emissions in the first year of operation, roughly the same as removing 280,000 cars off the road.