Volcano in Iceland: New eruption occurs near Grindavík

A new eruption is taking place less than a month since the previous one in Grindavík, located in the south-west of Iceland.

The eruption began early this morning, a short while after the town was evacuated by authorities.



“According to the first images from the Coast Guard’s surveillance flight, a crack has opened on both sides of the defences that have begun to be built north of Grindavík,” explained the Icelandic Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO).

“Lava is now flowing towards Grindavík. Based on measurements from the Coast Guard’s helicopter, the perimeter is now about 450 metres (1,500ft) from the northernmost houses in the town,” commented IMO.



The country’s President, Guðni Jóhannesson, tweeted that “No lives are in danger, although infrastructure may be under threat.”



As of now, there are no interruptions to flights.

