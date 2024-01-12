Finland to extend closure of border with Russia

Finland is set to extend its border closures with Russia until 11th February, making it an extra four weeks than originally planned.



Originally set to reopen on 15th January, Finland’s Interior Ministry confirmed the extension of border closures on 11th January.



Finland closed its corders with Russia in late 2023 after accusing Moscow of encouraging asylum seekers and undocumented migrants to cross over.



Speaking in a statement, the interior ministry, explained, “Based on the information gathered by the authorities, the threat of the phenomenon restarting and expanding as previously experienced is likely.”



The boarder between the two countries stretches 1340km (832 miles).



