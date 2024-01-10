Denmark sees decline in Covid and Influenza cases

According to the State Serum Institute (SSI), Denmark’s national infectious disease agency, Covid and Influenza cases have seen a significant decline in numbers.



The SSI has stated that it’s thankful the downward trend is starting to show after a wave of respiratory infections hit Denmark during winter.



Speaking to Danish media outlet BT, medical consultant and head of department at SSI, Bolette Søborg, commented, “The overall picture indicates that most diseases are declining, and you can also tell this in the community right now.”



However, it’s also possible that these cases could rise once again now that the population has returned to work and school after the holidays, states the SSI.



To date, Denmark has seen over 3.1 million cases of Covid-19 across the country.