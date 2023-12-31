Queen of Denmark: Margrethe II announces abdication

Today, Queen Margrethe II, the Queen of Denmark, has announced that she will be abdicating on 14th January 2024, with her eldest son Crown Prince Frederik set to take the throne.



During her traditional New Year’s Eve speech, Queen Margrethe II announced to the Danish nation that she will be abdicating after 52 years on the throne, in a surprising move.



“I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as queen of Denmark,” explained Margrethe II.



Following up with, “I leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik.”



Queen Margrethe II is Europe’s longest-serving monarch and the longest serving monarch in Denmark.