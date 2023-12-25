2024 Oscars: Iceland’s Godland shortlisted for Best International Feature Film

The Icelandic drama film, Godland, has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 2024 Oscars, which is directed by Hlynur Pálmason.



The film, Godland, is a story about a priest from Denmark whose faith is tested by rural Icelandic life. Godland is one of only 15 films selected from 88 countries.



The final five nominees will be announced next year in January, with the award ceremony taking place in March.



The film centres around Lucas, a young Danish priest, that travels to Iceland in the late 19th century to build a church and photograph the location’s inhabitants. Throughout the film, the priest must confront his own nature against the backdrop of the wild landscape.

Pálmason won Director of the Year at Iceland’s 2023 Edda Awards.