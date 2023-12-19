Volcanic Eruption in Iceland: Authorities Declare Emergency, but No Immediate Danger to Populace

A volcanic eruption commenced between Sýlingarfell and Hagafell late yesterday evening, following an intense seismic activity in a magma chamber north of Grindavík. Despite the sudden onset, experts assure that the situation is under control, with no immediate danger to the local populace.

Ármann Höskuldsson, a renowned volcanologist, stated that the eruption occurs within the most favourable location in an otherwise hazardous fissure series. The fissure, spanning approximately four kilometres, has ceased its expansion, providing some relief to the emergency response teams.

Björn Oddson, a geophysicist, confirmed that the lava flow is not heading towards the populated area of Grindavík. The eruption is concentrated at five distinct vents, with the lava flow markedly reduced to a quarter of its initial volume.

The Icelandic authorities have declared an emergency in response to the eruption. However, the head of police in Suðurnesjum assured that there is no immediate threat to the residents. Precautionary measures and continuous monitoring remain in place to ensure public safety.

Einar Sveinbjörnsson, a meteorologist, noted that the prevailing wind conditions are favourable, directing steam and volcanic gases eastward and southeast, away from populated areas and into the sea. This natural dispersion minimizes the risk of air quality issues.

The Meteorological Office of Iceland has released an updated hazard map, indicating increased risks in previously identified areas. The vicinity of Grindavík and the active fissure zone are classified as highly dangerous, with substantial risks near Svartsengi. Travel advisories are in effect for the surrounding regions.

In an unrelated but fortunate turn of events, the scheduled strike of air traffic controllers has been called off, allowing flights to operate normally. There are currently no indications of disruptions to air travel.

The Icelandic authorities are known for effectively managing volcanic activities and taking all necessary steps to monitor the situation. Residents and tourists should stay informed through official channels and heed any travel or safety advisories.

Picture sent to Icenews by Þóranna K. Jónsdóttir and is taken from her livingroom window in nearby town Reykjanesbæ.