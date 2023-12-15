Production capacity of domestic ammunition to increase in Finland

The Finnish defense ministry announced on Tuesday that the country plans to more than double the production of ammunition by 2027.

Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen explained that the country expected investments to boost ammo capacity to cost around 120 million euros, with the government providing about 24 million.

Häkkänen explained in the statement, “The current decision will significantly increase the production capacity of heavy ammunition in Finland, enabling long-term support for Ukraine up to the 2030s.”

The Ministry stressed that the country’s ammunition production has already more than doubled compared to the level before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“In addition, the Ministry of Defence has placed several long-term orders for heavy ammunition with Finnish manufacturers since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. This has enabled the Finnish [defense] industry to hire more staff and ramp up ammunition production capacity at existing plants,” disclosed Häkkänen.