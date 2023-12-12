Swedish European Union Employee sees trial commence in Iran

It has been announced by Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, that the trial of Swedish European Union Employee, Johan Floderus, has begun in Iran.



In April 2022, Floderus was detained while on vacation in Tehran, Iran, for charges related to espionage. Now, his trial has begun in the country’s capital city.



Sweden’s charge d’affaires was denied participation in the trial, leaving Sweden with little transparency over Floderus’ legal proceedings.

Charges against Floderus remain undisclosed, but the family of the accused Iran that his detention lacks justifiable cause or due process, with groups and Western governments, accusing Iran of exploiting arrests on security charges for political ends.

Still, Iran maintains that such detentions adhere to its criminal code.



Photo: Free Johan Floderus Campaign