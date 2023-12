The biggest-ever ice waterfall decent in a Kayak has been recorded in Svalbard, Norway, descending down a 20m (65ft) glacial waterfall.

The decent was made by Aniol Serrasolses, a 32-year-old man from Catalonia.



The location was a 20 meter ice waterfall in Brasvellbreen, the Svalbard archipelago of Norway.

Serrasolses paddled through the area’s acial river, before going down the ice waterfall.



Serrasolses described the experience as “like kayaking on another planet”.