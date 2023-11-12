Denmark to introduce tax on air travel to help aviation industry’s sustainability efforts

Last Thursday, Denmark announced that it will be introducing a tax on air travel in order to help the aviation industry’s sustainability efforts.

It’s projected that half the expected revenue from this added tax will go towards the sustainability goal of having domestic flights use only green fuels by 2030. This projection is around $86.2 million.

Danish Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard, explains, “The aviation sector in Denmark must – just like all other industries – reduce its climate footprint and move towards a green future.”



Projected tax numbers would be $56 for long-distance flights, $34 for medium-distance flights, and $9 for travel in Europe.



The passenger tax is to gradually begin phasing in from 2025.