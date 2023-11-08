Iceland’s National Team May Play’ Home’ Game in Sweden, Coach Hareide Suggests

In a decision that may redefine the term’ home advantage,’ the Icelandic men’s national football team could find themselves hosting a crucial Nations League playoff game on foreign turf—in Malmö, Sweden. Åge Hareide, the team’s Norwegian coach, has laid out this proposal in light of inadequate facilities in Iceland that could hamper hosting the upcoming match in March next year.

At a recent press conference, Hareide detailed the challenges faced by the Icelandic Football Association (KSI) in accommodating an international-standard match at Laugardalsvöllur, Iceland’s national stadium, due to its current state and the unpredictable Icelandic weather. The KSI has, thus, approached UEFA with the idea of playing the said fixtures outside of Iceland.

“It’s unfortunate not to play our home games in our country, but we have to manage with the circumstances we are given, and controlling the weather in Iceland is not within our power,” Hareide said during the virtual meet with journalists.

To keep the team’s momentum and spirits high, Hareide recommends Malmö’s stadium. It has modern facilities and an enthusiastic local fanbase, ensuring the match can proceed in any weather. It could also draw support from the Icelandic diaspora in Scandinavia.

The stadium in Malmö is fantastic, and we would undoubtedly receive significant support from Icelanders living nearby Malmö. Additionally, the travel logistics for Icelandic fans are favourable, given the short flight to nearby Copenhagen. This strategic initiative underscores Hareide’s ability to navigate the complex dynamics of international football, where adaptability can be as crucial as on-field tactics. It is a move that reflects both his practicality and his determination to secure the best competitive edge for his team.

The story of Iceland’s footballing success has been one of defying odds, and the nation’s remarkable journey to the European Championship in 2016 remains etched in the annals of the sport. As they seek to qualify again, the possibility of playing in Malmö may seem unorthodox. Still, it is a testament to Hareide’s and the KSI’s commitment to the team’s progression and success.

This proposed solution is waiting for UEFA’s approval, but it’s clear that the Icelandic football spirit, renowned for its unity and passion, will follow the team across borders. It is a testament to the global nature of the sport, where home is where the heart—or, perhaps, the football—is.