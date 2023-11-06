Europe’s first operational orbital spaceport opens in Norway

According to a Press Release, the Andøya spaceport in Norway has officially opened, marking it as continental Europe’s first operational orbital spaceport.



The spaceport, located in Nordmela on the Norwegian island of Andøya, opened on 2nd November by H.R.H. Crown Prince Haakon as part of an official ceremony.



The Andøya spaceport is to host several launch pads and the German rocket developer Isar Aerospace has exclusive access to the first launch site. The site’s infrastructure includes a launch pad, payload integration facilities, and a mission control centre.



Daniel Metzler, CEO and Co-Founder of Isar Aerospace, commented “Today, Norway, the Andøya region and Isar Aerospace take a big step towards space.”



“Over the last five years, we have built a rocket that will help to solve the most crucial bottleneck in the European space industry – sovereign and competitive access to space,” explained Metzler.



Photo: andoyaspace.no