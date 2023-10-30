Denmark looks to become leader in developing floating owind turbines

The Danish government is supporting projects and forming new partnerships to become a leader in developing floating offshore wind turbines instead of fixed bottom turbines, in a move critical for the development of renewable energy.

Experts have pointed out that there remain significant challenges to make floating wind turbines economically viable. However, Denmark has put together a new consortium of organizations to work towards making floating wind turbines physically able to withstand extreme waves and storms but at a lower cost.

Denmark has maintained its leadership in the industry, with 92% of Europe’s offshore wind turbines produced in the country.

Roughly 15,400,000 Danish Krone ($2.2 million) is being put towards the FloatLab project, which aims to develop floating wind turbines by 2030.

“Floating offshore wind turbines are still a relatively new technology, and production and processes are still not optimized… With FloatLab, we will increase the industry knowledge and can eventually reduce risks and costs for offshore wind entrepreneurs and thereby accelerate the green transition,” explains Senior Hydraulic engineer at DHI, Pietro Danilo Tomaselli.