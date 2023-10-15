Greta Thunberg protests against onshore wind farm operator in Norway

Greta Thunberg was one of many activists protesting outside the office of Europe’s largest onshore wind farm operator in Norway, due to the land being ground for Sami reindeer herding.



Last Thursday, Thunberg alongside numerous indigenous Sami people were protesting against the usage of the land, which has been an area of concern for many years.

Back in 2021, Norway’s Supreme Court ruled that the construction of wind turbines had violated the rights of the indigenous Sami people.



Despite these calls for change, 151 turbines in the Fosen district of Norway are still standing upright.



Speaking during a previous protest that took place this year, Thunberg explained, “Indigenous rights, human rights, must go hand-in-hand with climate protection and climate action. That can’t happen at the expense of some people.”