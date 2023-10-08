Suspected leak causes Finland’s Balticconnector gas pipeline to shut down

A suspected leak in Finland’s Balticconnector offshore gas pipeline has caused it to shut down by its operator, Gasgrid.



According to a statement put out by Gasgrid, the operator noticed an “unusual drop in pressure” in the offshore gas pipeline at around 2am today.



“Based on observations, it was suspected that the offshore pipeline between Finland and Estonia was leaking. The valves in the offshore pipeline are now closed and the leak is thus stopped,” explained Gasgrid.



Balticconnector is a 77 kilometers offshore bi-directional pipeline between Finland and Estonia. The pipeline has a capacity of 2.6 bcm.

The suspected leak is currently being investigated by Gasgrid.