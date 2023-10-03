High rejection rate in 2023 for Schengen tourist visa applications in Sweden

According to Swedish authorities, 2023 has seen the highest rejection rate of Schengen tourist visa applications in the country.



The Swedish Migration Agency has stated that from January to August, Sweden has refused 31% of tourist visa applications, which is roughly every one in three people.

The agency was unable to provide reasons to why there are large volumes of rejections, but it’s thought to be down to uncompleted documents.



The highest types of rejections are both visitor visa for the purpose of visiting relatives and friends, as well as business visas.

According to the Agency, 27% of people that applied for visas for visiting relatives and friends.