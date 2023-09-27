Husbands of Norway’s most powerful female politicians found to be secretly trading shares

It has recently come to light that the husbands of Norway’s foreign minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, of the Labour Party, and the Conservative party leader and former Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, were secretly trading in shares.

The two ministers have been met with claims for resignation, however, they both deny any knowledge of their actions.

It was alleged that during the two terms of Solberg being in office, her husband Sindre Finnes made more than 3,600 share deals, which would have technically made her ineligible from the role. “I had no reason to believe that Sindre was deceiving me,” explained Solberg on the matter.

With regards to Huitfeldt, she was reprimanded by Labour’s legal department for failing to get to grips with her partner’s financial activities. Huitfeldt claims she should have “asked my husband what shares he owned.”

Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Støre has backed Huitfeldt’s claims that she didn’t know about the conflicts of interest.