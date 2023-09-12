Regional and municipal election in Norway sees Labour Party falling to second place

The results of Monday’s regional and municipal election in Norway saw Labour Party fall to second place to the Conservative Party, the first time since 1924 that Labour failed to reach come out on top.



Official data has shown that the Conservative Party stood at 25.8%, with Labour gaining 21.8% of the vote from 60% of the ballots counted.



Jonas Gahr Stoere, Norwegian Prime Minster and leader of the Labour Party, has commented that he will continue to lead his minority coalition government regardless of the regional vote’s outcome, despite the party losing votes.



It was noted that one reason the party is losing votes good be down to soaring consumer prices of food and household goods, with this acceleration of inflation spreading fear among the country’s population.



Norway’s election for parliament is set for 2025.