Quran burning in Denmark: Jail terms planned for public burning

A ban by the Danish government is being proposed that will allow jail terms for people publicly burning the Quran in Denmark.

Peter Hummelgaard, the country’s Justice Minister, stated that these public burnings have risked the safety in the country’s citizens.

The planned law will make public burning of both the Quran or Bible a criminal offence, which will result in a fine and a jail sentence of up to two years.

Over the past few months, Denmark saw 170 demonstrations including the burning of copies of the Quran in front of foreign embassies. This in turn has increased a terrorist threat across the country.

Danish Deputy Prime Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen explained about the situation, “It is a cornerstone of our democracy that you have the right to express yourself…you also have to behave properly.”