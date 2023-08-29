Forty-nine unlicensed gambling websites blocked in Denmark

After a a complaint from Denmark’s gambling authority, the country’s court has blocked forty-nine gambling websites for being unlicensed.

During a court hearing session in July, Copenhagen City Court ruled in favour of the Danish Gambling Authority across all 49 cases. The websites blocked offered traditional forms of casino gambling games, including slot machines, poker, and roulette.

Anders Dorph, Director of the Danish Gambling Authority, explains,“It is a very important task for the Gambling Authority to ensure that Danes are not exposed to games that are offered illegally in Denmark and that do not comply with the requirements for, among other things, consumer protection laid down in gambling legislation.”

“At the same time, we must ensure that the game providers who have a licence to offer games in Denmark can operate in the Danish market without unreasonable competition from providers who do not have to meet Danish requirements, continued Dorph.”

In Denmark, it is illegal to offer gambling games in Denmark without an official license. This also applies to foreign providers in the Danish market when using the Danish language and displaying Danish Krone.