Finnish man arrested for loading friend’s cars with dynamite as part of ‘joke’

A Finnish man from the Pedersore area of Ostrobothnia, has been arrested after allegedly putting 12kg of dynamite in two vehicles of a friend as part of a ‘joke’.



Speaking to Finnish broadcaster YLE, Tony Rauma, Detective Chief Inspector with the Ostrobothnia Police, said, “According to his own words, he had done it as a joke,”



However, the owner and friend of the alleged perpetrator didn’t find it so funny. After discovering the explosives, he informed the police who evacuate nearby buildings.



“In addition to the dynamite, detonators were also confiscated from the cars,” commented Mr Rauma.

The perpetrator admitted to placing dynamite in the cars, but told Finnish police that he never intended to blow them up.