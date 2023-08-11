Storm Hans causes major flooding in Norway

Storm Hans has caused major flooding in Norway, causing mobile homes to crash into a bridge on the Hemsilar river.

Major rain caused by Storm Hans has caused flooding and travel chaos across the country, with thousands of civilians being evacuated.

Jonas Gahr Støre, Norway’s prime minister, has stated that the country should prepare for more floods over the next few days.



A viral video is gaining traction showing mobile homes crashing into a ridge on the Hemsilar river within the village of Hemsedal, roughly 200KM away from Oslo.

In the eastern part of the country, the Braskereidfoss power dam on the Glomma river partly collapsed due to the major floods.