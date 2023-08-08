Danish footballer Rasmus Højlund signs five-year contract with Manchester United

Danish footballer Rasmus Højlund has signed a five-year contract with the English Premier League team Manchester United.



Rasmus Højlund was signed to Manchester United from Italy’s Atalanta BC for a fee of £64 million ($82 million).



Højlund comments about his transfer, “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.”



“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players,” continued Højlund.



The player’s first introduction to the club’s supports was just before Manchester United’s friendly game against Lens, only a few hours after his signing was confirmed.