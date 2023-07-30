Norway’s Red Party leader Bjørnar Moxnes resigns after caught stealing sunglasses

The leader of Norway’s Red Party, Bjørnar Moxnes, has resigned after being caught stealing a pair of sunglasses from a duty-free shop in Oslo airport.



Moxnes was caught on camera stealing the sunglasses on 16th June, which in turn saw the footage of the theft go viral online.



Moxnes admitted to the crime and resigned from his position as party leader. Writing in a post on Facebook, Moxnes explained, “A lot of people have asked me how I could do something so stupid. I’ve asked myself that many times in recent weeks. I don’t have an adequate explanation.”



Moxnes had previously held the position for 11 years, now being replaced by Marie Sneve Martinussen.



Speaking at a press conference, Martinussen was disappointed that Moxnes conducted the crime and how he handled the aftermath. “I’m both angry and disappointed about that, and I’ve told Bjørnar that in very direct manner and in straightforward language,” commented Martinussen.