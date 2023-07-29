European Parliament: Denmark given extra seat 

The European Parliament is likely set to give Denmark any extra seat in the assembly after next year’s elections, which would give Denmark 15 votes instead of the current 14.



Denmark put forward a proposal on Wednesday 26th July to the Parliament which saw member states agreeing to give the country an extra seat.



The parliament is currently discussing whether to increase the seats to 716 distributed between the 27 member states, which currently holds 705 seats.



However, member states want to see this number increased to 720 seats to accommodate the desires of more countries.



The number of seats given to each country is determined by the country’s population, but smaller countries are given additional seats in order for bigger countries not to hold the majority of the voting power.



