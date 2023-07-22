Research shows Greenland may once have been green and ice-free

A new study published by Science, a research journal, has found that Greenland might have been green and ice-free roughly 416,000 years ago, showing how the island’s landscape reacts to climate change.



Thought the journal’s research, it was discovered that there was evidence of leaves and moss found in sediment from the country’s ice core.



This research indicates that a huge amount of Greenland’s ice cap melted sometime between 424,000 to 374,000 years ago, which caused global sea levels to rise between five and 20 feet.



Prior to this research, it was viewed that Greenland’s ice sheet has existed for at least a million years.



“It’s really the first bulletproof evidence that much of the Greenland ice sheet vanished when it got warm,” explained Paul Bierman, a geologist and professor at the University of Vermont.