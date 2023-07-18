Update: Eruption in Iceland Slowing Down, Volcanic Gas Pollution Decreases

The volcanic eruption near Reykjavik is slowing down, and gas pollution has reduced. Officials advise caution due to hazardous gases and grass fires. The Litli Hrutur (Little Ram) volcano is near Reykjavik and has become a popular attraction. But officials warn people to keep a safe distance due to unpredictable activity. The Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management has advised caution and closed windows in the Reykjanes peninsula.

Despite warnings and restrictions, around 2,000 people visited the eruption site in Iceland last night. No significant incidents have been reported, but authorities stress the importance of caution and following safety guidelines. Unfortunately, some people disregarded the police and search-and-rescue teams’ advice and entered designated hazardous areas.

Litli-Hrútur has captivated Icelanders and nature enthusiasts for over a week. The magnificent sight of lava fountains, ash plumes, and molten rivers has created a surreal atmosphere. Spectators have marvelled at the vibrant orange glow of the lava against the dark backdrop, likening it to an otherworldly landscape. While the eruption has caused minor disruptions in nearby communities, local authorities have taken comprehensive measures to ensure the public’s safety.

For those unable to visit Iceland, you can check out the web camera from the Icelandic national broadcaster RUV.

The eruption, classified as a fissure eruption, has been marked by lava flow and intense seismic activity. Fortunately, it is considered a relatively minor eruption, reducing the likelihood of large explosions or releasing significant amounts of ash into the stratosphere.

Visitors must follow safety guidelines, especially those interested in geology. Due to volcanic activity, caution is advised. The Icelandic Meteorological Office provides updates to stay informed and make safe decisions. As the eruption activity decreases, research on the long-term effects will be conducted.

Picture is taken from the RUV Web Camera