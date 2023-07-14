Public Access to Eruption Site Closed Due to Toxic Gases and grass fires

In a precautionary move to protect public health and safety, the Chief of Police of the Suðurnes region has decided to close the public access to the eruption site at Litli-Hrútur on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The closure comes in response to the presence of toxic gases emitted by the volcano, a decision made in consultation with Iceland’s Civil Authorities (Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management).



The closure is set to be reassessed on Saturday.

Since the opening of the eruption site to the public on Tuesday, many people have flocked to witness the spectacle. However, the emission of copious amounts of smoke, particularly due to vegetation fires surrounding the area, has raised concerns about the potential risks to respiratory health.

The volcanic activity at Litli-Hrútur, which commenced on Monday, has significantly decreased in intensity and output. Nonetheless, the current eruption still possesses more power than those witnessed in recent years. It is important to note that new volcanic openings may occur with little warning, with the highest likelihood being at Litli-Hrútur.

The closure encompasses all trails leading to the eruption site, with the aim of minimizing exposure to hazardous gases. While a specific date for reopening has not been determined, the authorities will review the situation on an ongoing basis, and further updates will be provided accordingly.

In light of these developments, it is crucial for individuals to recognize the gravity of the situation and comply with the authorities instructions. For the safety of everyone involved, it is strongly advised to stay away from the eruption site and avoid unnecessary exposure to toxic gases. The health and well-being of both residents and visitors are of paramount importance.

Those who have already visited the site and are experiencing respiratory problems are urged to seek immediate medical attention. Early identification and appropriate medical care are essential for a swift recovery.

To stay informed about the ongoing situation and any updates, individuals are encouraged to visit the website of Iceland’s Civil Authorities. Regularly checking for new information will keep everyone updated on the latest developments.

This temporary closure is a stark reminder of the inherent dangers of volcanic activity.

While these natural phenomena can be awe-inspiring, they also demand respect and caution. By adhering to safety guidelines and heeding the authorities’ instructions, we can prioritize our well-being and allow the experts to monitor the situation and guide us accordingly.

As the authorities review the status of the eruption site, we must remain vigilant and prioritize safety above all else. The site’s reopening will depend on thoroughly evaluating gas levels and associated risks. Until then, let us all continue to prioritize our health and well-being while entrusting the experts to monitor the situation and guide us safely through this volcanic event.

Photo by Tiana Pexels 614484 – Thank you!