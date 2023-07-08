Eurovision 2024: Sweden’s Malmö chosen to host song contest

It has been announced that Swedish city Malmö has been chosen as the host location of the 2024 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, with the final set to be held on 11th May.



The city’s Malmö Arena is the venue picked for the 68th edition of the event, which is the third time the song contest will be held in the city; previously hosting in 1992 and 2013.

Hanne Stjarne, Director General of Swedish public broadcaster SVT explains, “Malmö is a creative city with a rich cultural life that can provide a music festival for the whole of Europe.”

“We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city, which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event,” commented Martin Osterdahl, Eurovision Chief Supervisor.



Sweden became the host of the 2024 edition after the country’s entry Loreen won the event with her song, “Tattoo.”