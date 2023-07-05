Iceland named as world’s most peaceful country in 2023

According to the 2023 Global Peace Index, Iceland has been ranked as the number one most peaceful country in the world.



The index is based on a country’s level of negative peace, with three markers of peacefulness. These are Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict, Societal Safety and Security, and Militarization.



Iceland has held the top spot on the list of most peaceful countries since 2008. Additionally, the island also ranks as the third happiest country in the world, after Finland and Denmark.



Second on the list of the world’s most peaceful countries is Denmark.



Denmark’s healthcare, free university tuition, subsidized childcare and support for the elderly are all factors that play into the attractiveness of living in Denmark.