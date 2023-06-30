Schools in Finland to ban usage of mobile phones

Finnish schools are considering banning mobile phone usage due to a downward trend of focused learning.

The Programme for International Student Assessment explained that the country’s performance peaked in 2006 but has since seen a decline in results. Finland’s new right-wing government aims to pass a new law that bans students’ mobile phones.

Speaking on Monday, the Finnish government said, “The government will reinforce the powers of teachers and principals to intervene in activities that disrupt teaching during school hours.”

“We will make the necessary legislative amendments to enable more efficient restrictions in cases such as the use of mobile devices during the school day so that pupils and students can better concentrate on teaching,” it added.

In addition, Finland’s government is providing €200 million funding top-up for basic education to ensure students acquire the basic skills in reading, writing and mathematics.