Military aid worth $3.2 billion to be sent to Ukraine from Denmark

It has been announced by Denmark’s Defence Ministry that $3.2 billion worth of military aid will be sent to Ukraine between 2023 and 2028.



As stated in a press release by the ministry, $1.1 billion will be delivered in 2023, $1.5 billion in 2024 and $150 million annually between 2025 and 2028.

This new aid will include weapons, military equipment, emergency equipment, and training support.



Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, thanked Denmark, stating, “Every growl of Leopard and salvo of Caesar is a salute in your honor. And your participation in the ‘Bird Coalition’ will add to this orchestra the sounds from the sky that we long for.”



Denmark has offered to train Ukrainian pilots and provide F-16 fighter jets for the Ukrainian Air Force with permission from Washington.