Whale hunting in Iceland suspended

The 2023 whale hunting season in Iceland has been suspended by the country’s government due to concerns over animal welfare.

Svandis Svavarsdottir, Iceland’s Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries has halted all whaling operations following a report’s findings that the hunt does not comply with the country’s Animal Welfare Act.



“This activity cannot continue in the future if the authorities and the license holders cannot ensure the fulfilment of the welfare requirements,” explained Svavarsdottir.



Currently, Hvalur is the only company in Iceland has a license to hunt fin whales, which is set to run out this year.

A survey published in June 2023 showed that just over half the population are opposed to whale hunting with a result of 51% vs 49%.