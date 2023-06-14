Marel Triumphs at the Food Management Today Industry Awards 2023

Marel, a global leader in providing cutting-edge solutions for food processing companies, is elated to announce its victory as the Best Machinery/Equipment Supplier at the prestigious Food Management Today Industry Awards 2023. The awards ceremony, held on June 6th at the illustrious Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, witnessed Graeme Rolinson, Sales and Marketing Director RFS, graciously accepting the award on behalf of Marel.

Rolinson expressed deep gratitude: “We are truly honoured to receive this prestigious award. It reflects our steadfast commitment to providing exceptional solutions that empower our customers and contribute to their ongoing success. Furthermore, it recognizes the remarkable efforts of our 8,000 team members, whose unwavering dedication and hard work make these achievements possible.”

The annual Food Management Today Industry Awards, known for championing innovation and recognizing the highest standards in product development, encompass various sectors of the UK’s food production, manufacturing, and retail industries. With 16 categories, the awards highlight outstanding organizations, innovative products, and exceptional suppliers with remarkable performance.