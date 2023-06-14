Eurovision: Faroe Islands to apply for European Broadcasting Union membership to join contest

Kringvarp Føroya (KvF), Faroe Islands’ national broadcaster, has applied to be a part of the European Broadcasting Union to be able to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest independently.



The 2023 edition of the competition was Faroese artist Reiley perform as part of Denmark’s entry. However, the Faroe Islands haven’t competed in the contest independently.



Applying for the European Broadcasting Union is the nation’s first step at becoming an independent participant.



Ivan Niclasen, CEO of Kringvarp Føroya, explained, “Our ultimate aim with this application is independent Faroese participation in the Eurovision Song Contest.”

“EBU membership is the first step. If we succeed with that, our next aim is Eurovision. This contest is currently for independent states only, but perhaps we can obtain some sort of associate membership first, and then we can work from there. By next spring, I expect we will have a much clearer idea of our chances,” added Niclasen.