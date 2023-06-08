Finnish driver fined €121,000 for going over the speed limit

A driver in Finland has been fined €121,000 ($129,544) for going over the speed limit, where the income of the offender defines the price of the fine.

Speaking to Nya Aaland, the leading newspaper in the Aaland Islands where the incident occurred, the offender Anders Wiklof said, “I really regret the matter.”

Wiklof claimed that he was slowing down from 70 to a 50 zone, but evidence was found that he was traveling 82 kilometers per hour (51 miles per hour) in a 50-kilometer per hour (31 miles per hour) zone.

Alongside the fine, Wiklof has also had his driver’s license suspended for ten days.

Regarding the fine, Wiklof expressed hope that the money he paid would be used for health care.