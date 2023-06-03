Historic injustices on Norway’s Indigenous people exposed in parliamentary commission report

A damning report on historic injustices against Norway’s Indigenous groups, including the Sámi, Kvens, has recently been published by the Norwegian parliamentary commission.



In 2018, a truth and reconciliation commission was set up by the Norwegian parliament to investigate the historical policies towards the country’s Indigenous groups.



These policies and activities were to enforce the “Norwegianisation policy” on language and cultural practices. This also had consequences on the social and mental health of these Indigenous groups.



The commission presented to the country’s parliament findings which were based on the interviews with more than 760 people.



Head of the commission, Dagfinn Høybråten explained as part of his speech that is that “Norway doesn’t have a history to be proud of when it comes to the treatment of our minorities.”